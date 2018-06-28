Metal Hammer Podcast: RIP Vinnie Paul

Pantera and Hellyeah drummer Vinnie Paul died this weekend at the age of 54. On this week’s podcast Merlin, Eleanor and Luke pay tribute to the drummer who loved metal so much.

We also discuss new music from Code Orange and Coheed & Cambria, plus the potential for new albums from Bring Me The Horizon, Slipknot and Avenged Sevenfold.

It also gets rather silly at the end trying to think of band names to describe our last poos.

