The boys are back in town: Merl and Jonathan take over this week's podcast and chat about all the latest news, including Evanescence and Within Temptation's co-headline tour, SOAD, Machine Head and 5FDP.

Merl journeyed all the way to the USA and reviews Metallica's S&M2 show, as well as Iron Maiden in the US of A!

Plus, the guys answer your reader's questions...