Metal Hammer Podcast: Killer tours and underrated bands

It's only El and Al in the Hammer studio today, with Merl on a super cool adventure in the US (he'll be reporting back soon!)

There have been some absolutely insane tour announcements this week: We are super excited to hear about Lamb of God's return to Europe with Kreator and Power Trip, as well as At The Gates' tour with Nifelheim and Deserted Fear.

In more surprising news, Ozzy is on the new Post Malone album (WTF?!) and we discuss the very unmetal solo offering from Alice in Chains frontman, William DuVall.

Plus, we have some killer underrated band recommendations!