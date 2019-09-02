Alice In Chains frontman William DuVall announces debut solo album

Alice In Chains frontman William DuVall has revealed that he’ll release his debut solo album next month.

It’s titled One Alone and it will arrive on October 4 through DVL Recordings and features the lead single ’Til The Light Guides Me Home which premiered in July.

The album is described as “a smouldering, all-acoustic affair” and “as sparse and intimate as it gets – part late-night confessional, part living room concert.”

DuVall adds: “I felt the need to peel everything back. This album is strictly one voice, one guitar. It reveals the very core of who I am as a singer, guitarist, and songwriter.”

DuVall will head out on tour in support of the record across the US from October 21, with further dates set to be announced in due course.

Alice In Chains, meanwhile, will wrap up their summer tour with Korn on Wednesday night when they play at Mountain View’s Shoreline Amphitheatre.

The band will then play at Seattle’s WaMu Theater on September 20 in support of their latest studio album Rainier Fog.

William DuVall: One Alone

1. ’Til The Light Guides Me Home

2. The Veil Of All My Fears

3. The 3 Wishes

4. Strung Out On A Dream

5. White Hot

6. Still Got A Hold On My Heart

7. Smoke And Mirrors

8. So Cruel

9. Chains Around My Heart

10. Keep Driving Me Away

11. No Need To Wonder

William Duvall: 2019 US solo tour

Oct 21: Atlanta City Winery, GA

Oct 23: New York Cutting Room, NY

Oct 25: Philadelphia City Winery, PA

Oct 26: Washington City Winery, DC

Oct 28: Boston City Winery, MA

Oct 31: Nashville City Winery, TN

Nov 03: Chicago City Winery, IL

