El witnessed Tool's first European show in Berlin and gives us an exclusive in-depth report.

El and Merl went to All Points East festival in London, and offer up a thorough analysis of whether Bring Me The Horizon can hold their own as festival headliners.

Plus, our thoughts on Rob Halford booting a phone out of someone's hand, is Death Magnetic overrated and our favourite non-metal music (or non-music – El, we're looking at you!) documentaries.

