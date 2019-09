Download has announced the first bands for 2020! What do we think and what does this mean for where the festival is at?

We take a good look at every one of the headliners... Should System of a Down still have such a high slot, since they haven't released any new music for over a decade?

Plus, you asked, we answered: Which bands should be releasing an ale in the wake of Iron Maiden and Megadeth? Have we got some great ideas for some killer metal ales...