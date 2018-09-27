Metal Hammer Podcast: Do We Still Need CDs?

CD sales in 2018 are down 41%, which isn’t much of a surprise. So what is the point of CDs in this streaming economy? We discuss!

There’s also chat about Metallica’s upcoming stadium tour, the possibility of a touring Knotfest, and the most metal video game characters.

We also debate what it means to be an icon in music and Jonathan shares his thoughts on 90s death metal.

