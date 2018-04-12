Metal Hammer Podcast: Do We Actually Want A New System Of A Down Album?

Episode 10 of the Metal Hammer Podcast is now live on iTunes and Acast!

This week, Editor Merlin Alderslade, Deputy Editor Eleanor Goodman and Online Editor Luke Morton are debating whether a new System Of A Down album would actually be a good idea. With the news that the band are touring the West Coast this autumn, is now the right time for new music from the genre-bending metallers?

We also discuss Ghost's new frontman Cardinal Copia, updates on the new Slipknot album, and why Upon A Burning Body have never reached their full potential.

