Corey Taylor: lyrics “almost finished” for new Slipknot album

Corey Taylor has given an update on the new Slipknot album, revealing that he has nearly completed the lyrics for the new songs.

The singer tells Billboard magazine: “The guys are writing tons of music and I've written lyrics to almost all of it and we're going to start trying to put together demos here and there with the time off that I have and really try to get ahead of the curve as far as what happens next.”

Slipknot started work on the follow-up to 2014's .5: The Gray Chapter last year, with percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan revealing that he would even consider releasing two records at the same time. While Taylor doesn’t confirm that, he does suggest that a new album could be out in 2019.

“I know that we're gonna try and put an album out next year – however, that is all speculation,” he tells Billboard. “The best way to make God laugh is to announce your plans out loud. So I'm just going with the flow. The plan right now is next year but that is a huge plan because we still haven’t narrowed anything down, so we will definitely see what happens.”

The singer also posted a video tribute to late bandmate Paul Gray on April 8 – what would have been the bassist’s 46th birthday.