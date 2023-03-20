Metal Hammer has teamed up with Sabaton for an exclusive bundle featuring a hand-signed lyric sheet

Next month, Swedish power metal heavyweights Sabaton return to the UK for a blockbuster run of dates supported by Japanese Kawaii metal superstars Babymetal. In honour of the almighty pairing, the latest issue of Metal Hammer magazine features two exclusive covers, one for each band, available in shops now. To take things one marching step further, however, Metal Hammer has also teamed up with Sabaton for a special edition bundle featuring a unique version of our latest issue and an exclusive Sabaton gift you won't find anywhere else.

The bundle comes with an exclusive alternate Sabaton cover that you won't see in shops, as well as a special Father lyric sheet hand-signed by the band themselves.

There are only 300 copies of the bundle available worldwide, and you can only pick yours up via the link below, so grab yours now while you still can.

Order your exclusive Metal Hammer Sabaton bundle here (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Future)

Inside the magazine, we join Sabaton on their never-ending battle campaign as they take over the small Swedish island of Gotland, landing in the tiny town of Visby to play a special show unlike many others in their history. We find out what has possessed them to play such an intimate show in a country where they're used to filling major arenas and headlining festivals, as well as what might come next.

Also in the latest issue of Metal Hammer are exclusive features on the likes of Babymetal, Roadrunner United, Bury Tomorrow, The Hu, Malevolence, Delain, Heriot, Cave In and many more. Out in shops across the UK now.