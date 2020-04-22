Metal Hammer and Classic Rock to launch radio takeovers

Metal Hammer and Classic Rock are teaming up with independent platform Feedback Radio for a series of new shows.

Over the course of the next four weeks, both magazine teams will bring you the very best in rock and metal – and that means fresh cuts and timeless classics will be filling your ears to keep you entertained during the current lockdown.

The Metal Hammer Show will be broadcast every Wednesday from 6-8pm GMT, while The Classic Rock Show will air every Sunday at 4pm GMT.

You can tune in through the Feedback Radio website and the Feedback Radio app (available via Apple or Google Play). It’ll also be streaming on MyTunerRadio, Radio Garden, Streema and Online Radio Box.

Metal Hammer editor Merlin Alderslade says: “We're delighted to be making a return to radio this month courtesy of our friends at Feedback. Any excuse to play metal loud is good in my books. See you all there!"

Classic Rock editor Siân Llewellyn adds: “It's going to be great bringing the soundtrack to Classic Rock back into your homes, cars, mobile devices, artificial intelligences with Feedback Radio.

“I’m looking forward to bringing the noise. Whether it's hard rock or heavy metal, blues or AOR, punk or prog, goth, sleaze or southern-fried boogie, if we cover it in the mag, I’ll play it. Stay tuned!

Feedback Radio’s Adam Whalley says he’s delighted to have the shows and adds: “They are two brands that fit seamlessly with the music and ethos of Feedback Radio and it’s a great opportunity to get their support and get some exciting original programming from those who can really bring fantastic music to the station."

The first Metal Hammer Show will be broadcast later today (April 22) at 6pm – and don't forget, you can subscribe to both Metal Hammer and Classic Rock magazines right now – and we'll deliver them straight to your door.

You can also pick up a digital subscription covering five issues of Classic Rock, Metal Hammer or Prog for the new low price of £5, €5 or $5.