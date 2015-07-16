Portnoy hails Sanders' Metal Allegiance vocals

Metal Allegiance drummer Mike Portnoy has recalled how he picked Mastodon’s Troy Sanders as the perfect vocal fit as soon as the supergroup had written their track Let Darkness Fall.

The band – led by Portnoy, Megadeth bassist David Ellefson and Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick – have issued their second studio video, which focuses on the song. It also features Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe and ex Pantera bassist Rex Brown.

Portnoy describes it as “Slayer meets Sabbath – Slabbath!” and adds: “As soon as we wrote this song, I remember hearing his voice. I totally pictured Troy on this.”

Their self-titled debut album is due on September 18 via Nuclear Blast. They previously issued footage of Blythe recording his vocal parts for another track, Gift Of Pain, and released a lyric video for Can’t Kill The Devil, starring Testament’s Chuck Billy.

