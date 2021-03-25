Meshuggah have officially started recording their new album

As if things weren’t already looking up in 2021, Meshuggah are back in the studio.

The Swedish tech-metal giants have revealed that they’re holed up in Sweet Spot Studios in their native Sweden, where they’re working on a follow-up to 2016’s The Violent Sleep Of Reason.

“Things are happening,” say the band in an Instagram post. “As some of you figured out we have entered Sweetspot Studios and have begun recording a new album. ::Spoiler:: There will be distortion and kicks.”

The sessions also see the return of guitarist Fredrik Thordendal, who announced a hiatus from the band in 2017.

“We are releasing [Thordendal’s stand-in] Per Nilsson back into the wild to roam free in any way he sees fit. It has been a true privilege and honor to share the stage with Per and even more importantly we have made a great friend through our travels. Per. We thank you. You are a formidable human being!!



“So why are we releasing Per back into a more stable habitat you ask? The answer is simple. Fredrik will be back for lead work on the album as well as touring going forward. In other words. The band is back together. In full effect."

While there’s no confirmed title or release date for the album, Meshuggah have lined up a lengthy European tour for winter 2021, plus a one-off date at London’s Albert Hall in the summer of 2022.

2021

Nov 19 Vienna Arena, AUS

Nov 20 Munich Tonhalle, GER

Nov 22 Lyon Le Transbordeur, FRA

Nov 23 Wiesbaden Schlachthof, GER

Nov 25 Tilburg 013, NL

Nov 26 Esch Sur Alzette - Rockhal LUX

Nov 27 Lille L’Aeronef, FRA

Nov 28 Paris - L’Olympia, FRA

Nov 30 Milan - Alcatraz, ITA

Dec 01 Zurich Samsung Hall, CH

Dec 02 Leipzig - Haus Auensee, GER

Dec 03 Oberhausen - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting, GER

Dec 05 Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Dec 06 Glasgow Barrowlands, UK

Dec 08 Manchester Academy, UK

Dec 09 Nottingham Rock City, UK

Dec 11 Brussels Ancienne Belgique, BEL

Dec 12 Berlin Columbiahalle, GER

Dec 13 Hamburg Große Freiheit, GER



2022



June 03 London Royal Albert Hall, UK