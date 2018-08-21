Trending

In Pictures: ArcTanGent festival 2018

By Metal Hammer  

ArcTanGent brings together the worlds of metal, progressive, tech and beyond into one field for a weekend of mind-bending music. Here's what it looked like!

Rolo Tomassi performing live
(Image: © Duncan Everson)

This year's ArcTanGent festival brought together some of the most adventurous, inventive and mind-warping artists for a three-day celebration of all things progressive and underground. From the grandiose post-metal of And So I Watch You From Afar and Pelican to crushing metal of Conjurer and Svalbard to the truly unique offerings from Zeal & Ardor and Myrkur – ArcTanGent is a sanctuary for the specialist and the sublime. 

With stellar performances throughout the weekend, with particular highlights coming from Rolo Tomassi, Alcest and Møl, ArcTanGent was a feast for the eyes as well as the ears. Don't believe us? Take a look at this exclusive gallery below!

All photographs by Duncan Everson.

Ohhms performing live

(Image: © Duncan Everson)

Svalbard performing live

(Image: © Duncan Everson)

Conjurer 7 Pijn performing live

(Image: © Duncan Everson)

Rolo Tomassi performing live

(Image: © Duncan Everson)

Jamie Lenman performing live

(Image: © Duncan Everson)

And So I Watch You From Afar performing live

(Image: © Duncan Everson)

Conjurer performing live

(Image: © Duncan Everson)

Pelican performing live

(Image: © Duncan Everson)

Zeal & Ardor performing live

(Image: © Duncan Everson)

Anathema performing live

(Image: © Duncan Everson)

Leprous performing live

(Image: © Duncan Everson)

Glassjaw performing live

(Image: © Duncan Everson)

Møl performing live

(Image: © Duncan Everson)

Plini performing live

(Image: © Duncan Everson)

Black Peaks performing live

(Image: © Duncan Everson)

Myrkur performing live

(Image: © Duncan Everson)

Alcest performing live

(Image: © Duncan Everson)

Arcane Roots performing live

(Image: © Duncan Everson)

Stay tuned to the Metal Hammer Podcast and an upcoming issue of Metal Hammer magazine for full reviews and opinions of ArcTanGent 2018.