In Pictures: ArcTanGent festival 2018

This year's ArcTanGent festival brought together some of the most adventurous, inventive and mind-warping artists for a three-day celebration of all things progressive and underground. From the grandiose post-metal of And So I Watch You From Afar and Pelican to crushing metal of Conjurer and Svalbard to the truly unique offerings from Zeal & Ardor and Myrkur – ArcTanGent is a sanctuary for the specialist and the sublime.

With stellar performances throughout the weekend, with particular highlights coming from Rolo Tomassi, Alcest and Møl, ArcTanGent was a feast for the eyes as well as the ears. Don't believe us? Take a look at this exclusive gallery below!

All photographs by Duncan Everson.

Image 1 of 18 (Image: © Duncan Everson) Ohhms Image 2 of 18 (Image: © Duncan Everson) Svalbard Image 3 of 18 (Image: © Duncan Everson) Conjurer & Pijn Image 4 of 18 (Image: © Duncan Everson) Rolo Tomassi Image 5 of 18 (Image: © Duncan Everson) Jamie Lenman Image 6 of 18 (Image: © Duncan Everson) And So I Watch You From Afar Image 7 of 18 (Image: © Duncan Everson) Conjurer Image 8 of 18 (Image: © Duncan Everson) Pelican Image 9 of 18 (Image: © Duncan Everson) Zeal & Ardor Image 10 of 18 (Image: © Duncan Everson) Anathema Image 11 of 18 (Image: © Duncan Everson) Leprous Image 12 of 18 (Image: © Duncan Everson) Glassjaw Image 13 of 18 (Image: © Duncan Everson) Møl Image 14 of 18 (Image: © Duncan Everson) Plini Image 15 of 18 (Image: © Duncan Everson) Black Peaks Image 16 of 18 (Image: © Duncan Everson) Myrkur Image 17 of 18 (Image: © Duncan Everson) Alcest Image 18 of 18 (Image: © Duncan Everson) Arcane Roots

