In Pictures: ArcTanGent festival 2018

This year's ArcTanGent festival brought together some of the most adventurous, inventive and mind-warping artists for a three-day celebration of all things progressive and underground. From the grandiose post-metal of And So I Watch You From Afar and Pelican to crushing metal of Conjurer and Svalbard to the truly unique offerings from Zeal & Ardor and Myrkur – ArcTanGent is a sanctuary for the specialist and the sublime.
With stellar performances throughout the weekend, with particular highlights coming from Rolo Tomassi, Alcest and Møl, ArcTanGent was a feast for the eyes as well as the ears. Don't believe us? Take a look at this exclusive gallery below!
All photographs by Duncan Everson.
Ohhms
Svalbard
Conjurer & Pijn
Rolo Tomassi
Jamie Lenman
And So I Watch You From Afar
Conjurer
Pelican
Zeal & Ardor
Anathema
Leprous
Glassjaw
Møl
Plini
Black Peaks
Myrkur
Alcest
Arcane Roots
Stay tuned to the Metal Hammer Podcast and an upcoming issue of Metal Hammer magazine for full reviews and opinions of ArcTanGent 2018.