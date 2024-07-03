“This is a collection of stories about betrayal, murder, injustice, and corruption.” Irish punk hero Meryl Streek announces “vicious” second album Songs For The Deceased, shares single Paddy

Dublin punk Meryl Streek has shared the first single from his incendiary second album, Songs For The Deceased.



A live set favourite, Paddy is a tribute to the musician's uncle Paddy, and features lyrics such as, “He chose not to work because he had too much to learn on his own terms and this man was one of the smartest I ever knew. I respected him because he chose to play by his own rules.”

Streek describes the album, which is set for release on October 25a through Venn Records and is now available for pre-order, as “a collection of stories about Betrayal, Murder, Injustice, and Corruption.”



“I know what it’s like to feel betrayed and hurt,” he says, “and I want to devote my life to helping others as best I can. The music may sound vicious to some, but times are changing and the government here in Ireland aren’t.”



“It was only when I finished recording the new album I realised I had made a record that revolved around people and events around my hometown of Dublin. Now, I admit it's not always a pretty picture I'm painting, and it probably never will be, but these are cases that desperately need awareness.”



“It’s not just happening in Ireland,” he adds, “it’s happening around the world and we’re supposed to just take it lying down?”

The album features guest appearances from Benefits frontman Kingsley Hall, Cal Graham from The Chisel, and Oliver Ackermann from A Place to Bury Strangers.

Meryl Streek has also lined up album in-store appearances for October, and a UK headline tour for November.

See him rage at:



Oct 25: Coventry Just Dropped In

Oct 26: Norwich Venus Vinyl

Oct 27: Kingston (Fighting Cocks) Banquet

Oct 28: Southsea Pie and Vinyl, Southsea

Oct 29: The LP Cafe, Watford



Nov 07: Newcastle Lubber Fiend

Nov 08: Manchester Soup Kitchen

Nov 09: Sheffield Hallamshire Hotel

Nov 10: Southampton Joiners

Nov 12: London Lower Third

Nov 13: Brighton The Hope & Ruin

Nov 14: Bristol Crofters

Nov 15: Birmingham Actress & Bishop

Tickets go on sale at 10am on July 5, here.