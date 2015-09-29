Trending

Mercyful Fate could make 'final, cool' album

By ()

Guitarist Hank Shermann is confident he and King Diamond can record first material since 1999

Guitarist Hank Shermann says he’s confident a new Mercyful Fate album will see the light of day.

And although he stresses nothing is planned at this point, he insists that recording a follow-up to 1999’s 9 is a real possibility.

Shermann tells Metal Wani: “We still have a contract with Metal Blade –we still have one album left. So I would personally love to do a final cool album.

“I think it’s more up to King Diamond. He’s doing the Abigail tour now and they’re looking into recording a new album and maybe tour with that.”

He adds: “It needs to be done at the right time. But I’m sure it will happen at some point – it would be a shame if it didn’t.”

Shermann has teamed up with Mercyful Fate colleague Michael Denner under the name Denner Shermann to release four-track EP Satan’s Tomb, out on October 2 via Metal Blade Records. The pair hope to issue their as-yet-untiled album in May 2016.

Mercyful Fate men mark anniversary

Satan’s Tomb tracklist

  1. Satan’s Tomb
  2. War Witch
  3. New Gods
  4. Seven Skulls
See more Metal Hammer news