Mercyful Fate men detail debut EP

Michael Denner and Hank Shermann have joined forces on a project called Denner Shermann and revealed details of their debut release.

The outfit issue the four-track Satan’s Tomb EP on October 2 via Metal Blade Records. The guitarists worked together in Mercyful Fate, for whom Shermann still performs.

Joining them in Denner Shermann are Demonica bassist Marc Grabowskie, former Mercyful Fate drummer Snowy Shaw and Death Dealer singer Sean Peck.

Denner says: “Creating these songs with this lineup really ignited my metal fire hotter than ever. I’m sure the fans are going to love this thing.”

Shermann adds: “This mix ended up really having an old-school feel to it that sounds awesome when blasting at an unhealthy volume.”

Satan’s Tomb will be available in CD, vinyl and digital download formats. A trailer for the record has been made available.

Last year, the duo unveiled a video showing them playing highlights of Mercyful Fate’s Don’t Break The Oath album.

Satan’s Tomb tracklist

01. Satan’s Tomb 02. War Witch 03. New Gods 04. Seven Skulls