Menza up for Megadeth reunion

Former Megadeth drummer Nick Menza says he wouldn’t rule out a return to the band to replace Shawn Drover who walked away last month.

Drover and guitarist Chris Broderick announced their departures separately, leaving frontman Dave Mustaine and bassist David Ellefson as the only two remaining members.

And Menza – who was replaced in 1998 after almost 10 years with the band – says via Facebook that he would be open to a return. Menza is working with former Megadeth members James Lomenzo and Chris Poland on a new project.

He says: “Like I have said in the past, I don’t rule out rejoining Megadeth and the opportunity would be totally cool. I’m open to whatever could possibly happen. That’s up to Dave. Right now I’m focused on writing and demoing songs with Chris Poland and James Lomenzo.”

In the wake of Drover and Broderick’s departure, Ellefson said Megadeth are exploring “all available options” in regards to their future. He later added that the band would be “off the road” for most of 2015.

But ex-axeman Glen Drover said there was “no chance” of him returning to the thrash giants.