Members of Yello, Daft Punk and New Order guest on new Wolfgang Flür album Times

Members of Yello, Daft Punk and New Order all guest on Times, the upcoming new album from former Kraftwerk member Wolfgang Flür, which is released through Cherry Red Records on March 28.

As with Flür's 2022 album Magazine 1, he has again worked with former New Order bassist Peter Hook and DJ Juan Atkins who are joined on the new album by Yello's Boris Blank, Thomas Vangarde (ex-Daft Punk), Anthony Rother, Kraftwerk collaborator Emil Schult.

“Times reflects both the rapid acceleration of change in our world and the enduring power of human creativity,” says Flür. “I wanted this album to connect with listeners on both a musical and emotional level, blending nostalgia with a vision for the future.”

Musically the new album again finds Flür mixing classic Kraftwerk-inspired sounds with contemporary electronic sounds.

Times will be available on CD, vinyl, and digital platforms. You can see the new artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Times.

(Image credit: Cherry Red)

Wolfgang Flür: Times

1. Posh (ft. Juan Atkins)

2. Planet On Fever (ft. U96 & Emil Schult)

3. Cinema ft. Fabrice Lig)

4. Far Aways.

5. Future One (ft. NEWMEN)

6. Über_All (ft. Peter Hook & Thomas Vangarde)

7. Magazine (Imppu Rework)

8. Property (ft. Anthony Rother)

9. Times

10. Global Youth (ft. Boris Blank & Emil Schult)

11. Sexer]sizer (ft. U96)

12. Hildebrandlied (ft. U96)

13. Monday To The Moon (ft. Peter Hook & Thomas Vangarde)