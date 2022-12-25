Members of Dream Theater, Haken and more cover Slayer for Christmas

By Jerry Ewing
Sleigher, featuring members of Dream Theater, Haken, Protest The Hero prog up another Slayer song for Christmas

Sleigher
Dream Theater keyboard player Jordan Rudess and Haken guitarist Charlie Griffiths have once again teamed up with artist and illustrator Dan Goldsworthy (Accept, Alestorm and Sylosis) and Protest The Hero singer Rody Walker as Sleigher, to give another song from thrash metal titans of Slayer a seasonal proggy workover.

Last year they covered Slayer's 1990 song Seasons In The Abyss. This year they've turned their attention to Slayer's 1988 song South Of Heaven, now rechristened South Of Lapland. You can watch their new video below.

Haken drummer Raymond Hearne once again returns on tuba, and this year they're joined by Mercyful Fate bassist Becky Baldwin and the mysterious Delta Empire on drums.

"This time," the band say, "it's Judgment Sleigh!"

Enjoy...

