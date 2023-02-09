Melvins announce 40th anniversary tour dates for the UK and Europe

Melvins have shared the details of their 40th anniversary UK and Europe tour itinerary.

Buzz Osborne's enduring sludge-grunge pioneers, who released their 26th studio album, Bad Moon Rising, last September, will launch the trek in Bristol, England on May 30 and roll through mainland Europe in June - slotting in an appearance at Hellfest - before closing out the run with a brace of shows in Tel Aviv, Israel on July 5 and July 6.

The confirmed dates are:



May 30: Bristol The Exchange, UK

Jun 01: Glasgow The Garage, UK

Jun 02: Newcastle Boiler Shop, UK

Jun 03: Leed Stylus, UK

Jun 04: Manchester Gorilla, UK

Jun 05: Birmingham O2 Institute 2, UK

Jun 06: London lectric Ballroom, UK

Jun 08: Paris Le Trabendo, FRA

Jun 09: Cologne Freak Valley Festival, GER

Jun 10: Hamburg Knust, GER

Jun 11: Berlin Hole 44, GER

Jun 12: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, CZE

Jun 13: Vienna Arena, AUT

Jun 14: Zagreb The Culture Factory, CRO

Jun 17: Vitoria-Gasteiz Azkena, SPA

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, FRA

Jun 20: Geneva PTR, SWI

Jun 21 Zurich Rote Fabrik Clubraum, SWI

Jun 22: Strasbourg La Laiterie, FRA

Jun 24: Leffinge De Zwerver, BEL

Jun 25: Antwerp Trix, BEL

Jun 26: Amsterdam Paradiso Main Hall, HOL

Jun 27: Nijmegen Doornroosj, HOL

Jun 29: Brighton Chalk, UK

Jun 03: Athens Technopolis, GRE

July 05 Tel Aviv Barby, ISR

July 06 Tel Aviv Barby, ISR

Before heading to the UK, Melvins will join Mr. Bungle and Spotlights for an Ipecac Recordings mini-tour in the US under the Geek Show banner.



The label – co-founded by Mike Patton – previously hosted bills featuring the likes of Tomahawk, Fantômas, and Melt Banana.

"The 'Geek Show' tours of the past were some of the best live show experiences I've ever had," said Patton. "Hanging out with friends that are also some of my favourite musicians is a great way to spend a couple weeks. This iteration is a mindblower. You will want to be the first one there and the last to leave this party! The mighty Melvins and Spotlights will prove to be a challenge for Mr. Bungle to follow. I only wish we could take this package around the globe."

The Geek Show tour will call at the following venues:

May 11: Los Angeles Palladium, CA

May 13: Las Vegas Sick New World Festival, NV (no Spotlights)

May 16: Denver Mission Ballroom, CO

May 17: Salt Lake City Union Event Center, UT

May 19: Seattle Showbox, WA

May 21: Portland Crystal Ballroom, OR

May 23: Oakland Fox Theater, CA