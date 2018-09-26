Megadeth to set sail in 2019 on first-ever Megacruise

Megadeth have announced plans to hold their first-ever Megacruise.

They’re the latest band to organise their own floating music festival, joining the likes of Kiss with their Kiss Kruise and the Yes-curated Cruise To The Edge.

While Megadeth have yet to confirm the bands who will be joining them on the high seas, they say they’ll be “thrashing through the Pacific” in 2019.

Fans wishing to lean more are encouraged to join the Megacruise mailing list, where further details will be revealed in due course.

Megadeth have been working on the follow-up to 2016’s Dystopia, with vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine reporting last month that the chances of a release next year is “probably 95%.”

Mustaine told Guitar World: “All the band members are at home writing stuff and putting it in the same spot, keeping all the riffs centralised in one place. And anybody can access anybody’s stuff. Then once we’re done, I’ll start assembling everything.”

Pressed if fans can expect to see new Megadeth music in 2019, Mustaine replied: “Absolutely. For sure. A whole new record, I would say the chances are probably 95%. And at least one new song, I’d say it’s 100%. No question.”

In June, Megadeth revisited their debut album Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good, which was brought up to date to match Mustaine’s original vision for the 1985 record.