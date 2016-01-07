Megadeth stream title track from new album Dystopia

Megadeth are preparing themselves to unleash hell with new album Dystopia on January 22, and are streaming the title track to get you excited.

Having released a crazy virtual reality video for The Threat Is Real, the visuals are is much more subdued for Dystopia – but it’s packing some serious metal.

Megadeth will release 15th album Dystopia on January 22 and tour North America the following month, with Adler confirmed to be behind the kit for all dates. They’re also playing this year’s Download festival.

You can read Metal Hammer’s review of the new Megadeth album below.

Megadeth: Dystopia