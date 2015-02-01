Megadeth start album in March

Dave Mustaine has confirmed Megadeth will start recording their 15th album in March – even though he hasn’t revealed who’ll be in the band.

Guitarist Chris Broderick and drummer Shawn Drover left in November and they’ve since confirmed the formation of their own project, who began tracking their debut record this weekend.

And Mustaine – who’s only said that fans would be happy with the duo’s replacements – has vowed to stick to his own vision over the follow-up to 2013’s Super Collider.

He tells Full Metal Jackie: “I’m going in the studio March 2 no matter what. It’s set right now. I told the label I’m not making another radio song ever, cause you know that’s what record companies want. It was the bane of Megadeth’s existence.

“When 1992’s Countdown To Extinction came out, we had so many radio songs — from Countdown to Youthanasia to Cryptic Writings to Risk and down and down and down. It was more radio, radio, radio. I love all those songs, but it’s not what Megadeth fans want to hear.”

He adds: “They want to hear The Conjuring, Set The World Afire, stuff like Devil’s Island, Holy Wars and Prisoners and I get it, I wrote those songs. I can do that in my sleep. But when you’re having someone say, ‘This is what you have to do,’ you know, you listen or you don’t.’”

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson last week said he understood why Broderick and Drover decided to leave. It’s been speculated that former drummer Nick Menza could be back in the fold for 2015.