Ellefson gets why Megadeth pair quit

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson believes former bandmates Chris Broderick and Shawn Drover left because they were facing nearly a year without playing live.

The guitarist and drummer will this weekend start recording with their as-yet untitled band, featuring former Scar The Martyr singer Henry Derek Bonner and Shadows Fall’s Matt Bachand on bass.

Broderick and Drover announced their departures in November ahead of boss Dave Mustaine’s plans to spend most of 2015 concentrating on the band’s next album.

Ellefson tells Loud: “I think Shawn should be remembered for some great stuff – the guy bleeds metal, that’s for sure. But I think, with him, knowing there was going to be almost a year off the road; I sensed he wanted to get moving on some other things.”

The bassist admits there seemed to be little advance notice of the lineup change, but thinks he knows why. “While we were on the road I didn’t see any chinks in the armour,” he says. “But once you get off the road, seeing there was going to be a year off – actually a little more, maybe – that’s a long time.

“It’s one of the reasons I try to stay active with a lot of different things. As creative people you need to have things going on.”

He recently described the duo’s departure as like losing family members. Now he says of their new project: “I look forward to hearing what it sounds like. I definitely like the music Shawn writes, so I’m excited to hear what they do next.”

Megadeth will unveil their 2015 lineup in due course. Their 15th album, the follow-up to 2013’s Super Collider, is expected before the end of the year.