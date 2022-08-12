Megadeth’s killer new song Soldier On! is the soundtrack to the world marching into the mouth of hell

Megadeth have released new track Soldier On! from their upcoming album The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!.

The machine-gunning song sees mainman Dave Mustaine setting his own personal struggles against the bigger problems the world faces: “Of all the battles won and lost/The lives and treasures that it costs /I know I’ve got to soldier on/Watching mankind destroy itself/Walk straight into the mouth of hell/I know I’ve got to soldier on.”

Soldier On! follows We’ll Be Back, the first single from The Sick The Dying… And The Dead!. It will be Megadeth‘s first album since 2016’s Dystopia, and their first since Mustaine was diagnosed with throat cancer.

The frontman recently told Metal Hammer that he underwent a “musical renaissance” while writing the album.

“I’m excited now, probably more excited than I’ve been in a long time,” the frontman said. “There is a musical renaissance going on inside me. I feel strong. I don’t feel like I did when I was in my 20s, but for a 60-year-old guy with a broken neck who had cancer not long ago? I feel pretty fucking good.”

Listen to Soldier On! below. The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! is released on September 2.