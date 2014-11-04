Megadeth launch huge memorabilia auction

Kicking off next month, the thrash legends Megadeth are holding The Countdown To Extinction Auction featuring hundreds of pieces of 'Deth tour memorabilia.

Amongst the treasure trove of auction items, there are 20 tour and studio guitars belonging to mainman Dave Mustaine. As well as flight and wardrobe cases, setlists, lyrics, amps, cabinets, picks, strings, apparel, tour programs and loads of signed items.

Speaking about the auction, Backstage Auctions founder Jacques van Gool says “The selection of guitars in this auction is what Dave Mustaine and Megadeth fans could have only hoped for and dreamed of… Dave has been very generous with the instruments that he has decided to make available to the fans and collectors. He wants to make sure that his personal items end up with his fans, who will treasure them as he has.”

Included in the 20 guitars are the signature Angel Of Deth, Fear and Gears Of War models.

There are far far too many items to list here, so head over to www.backstageauctions.com for more information.