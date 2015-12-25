Megadeth’s Loureiro shares Silent Night

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has recorded an acoustic version of Silent Night to celebrate Christmas.

The Angra member was confirmed as replacement for Chris Broderick in April, while Lamb Of God drummer Chris Adler came on board in a guest role.

Mainman Dave Mustaine said in July: “Finding Kiko was really a mind-blower. It was the first time since Marty Friedman joined the band that I was really intimidated as a player.”

Loureiro says: “Merry Christmas! Peace and harmony to everyone!”

Megadeth will release 15th album Dystopia on January 22 and tour North America the following month, with Adler confirmed to be behind the kit for all dates.