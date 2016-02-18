Mustaine: Why I’m hated

Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine says those who rate him badly only do so because of his split with Metallica in 1983 – and he believes they’re misinformed.

He was fired by Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield for his outlandish behaviour, and replaced by Kirk Hammett. He went on to form his own band, partly as an act of revenge at the time.

But they’ve long since settled their differences, although some bad feeling appears to remain in some parts of the metal world.

Mustaine tells Westword: “I think a lot of it goes back to the breakup. There are people who have picked up that feud – and they don’t even know why they’re choosing sides.

“I have nothing against Metallica fans. I was in both bands. I like Lars and I like James. And contrary to what people say, I do think Kirk is a good guitar player.”

He admits: “In the beginning, when I was bitter, there was shit going back and forth. They were justifying firing me, and I was telling them they were wrong.

“That’s just been perpetuated over and over again. It’s been put to bed. I’ve got no beef with those dudes. We’re two totally different bands.”

Mustaine reflects: “I’m a perfectionist, and that’s a bummer in several different ways. I’m super-meticulous – I think that might drive a lot of people around me crazy.

“When everybody gets to lick their wounds, it always comes around to, ‘We did have good times – we did learn a lot.’”

Megadeth are currently touring in support of 15th album Dystopia, recorded with new guitarist Kiko Loureiro and guest drummer Chris Adler.

Mustaine says: “Chris and Kiko have been a breath of fresh air for the band. It’s great to have Kiko as a band member. We’re still in flux with the drum position, but we’ve got that whole thing worked out because Chris wants to play with us whenever he can. He’s recommended someone to sit in for him when he can’t.”

Megadeth continue their US tour later this week.

Feb 20: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Feb 21: Houston Bayou Music Center, TX

Feb 23: Denver The Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Feb 24: Salt Lake City The Complex, CT

Feb 26: Las Vegas The Pearl, NV

Feb 27: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, NZ

Feb 28: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA

Feb 29: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Mar 02: Honolulu The Republik, HI

Mar 03: Honolulu The Republik, HI

Mar 05: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, BC

Mar 06: Calgary Grey Eagle Resort, AB

Mar 08: Dawson Creek Encana Events Centre, BC

Mar 09: Edmonton Rexall Place, AB

Mar 10: Moose Jaw Mosaic Place, SK

Mar 13: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Mar 15: Niagara Falls The Rapids Theatre, NY

Mar 16: New York Terminal 5, NY

Mar 17: New York Terminal 5, NY

Mar 19: Bethlehem Sands Bethlehem Event Center, PA

Mar 20: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Mar 21: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Mar 23: Bangor Cross Insurance Center, ME

Mar 24: Quebec Centre Videotron, QC

Apr 28: San Juan Coliseo de Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico

Apr 30: Ft Myers Fort Rock At Jetblue Park, FL

May 01: Jacksonville Rockville At Metropolitan Park, FL

May 07: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 22: Schaghticoke Rock ‘n Derby, NY

May 26: Sioux Falls Badlands Pawn, SD

May 27: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

May 29: San Antonio River City Rockfest, TX

Jun 02: Milan Gods Of Metal, Italy

Jun 03: Bologna Estragon, Italy

Jun 05: Nijmegen FortaRock, The Netherlands

Jun 07: Lodz Power Festival, Poland

Jun 09: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 10: Download Festival, France

Jun 11: Download Festival, UK

Jun 14: Groningen Oosterport, Netherlands

Jun 15: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland

Jun 16: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 17-19: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 22: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Germany

Jun 23: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Jun 24: Copenhagen Copenhall, Denmark

Jun 25: Halden Tons Of Rock, Norway

Jun 28: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Jun 29: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Jun 30: Munich Backstage, Germany

Jul 02: Rishon LeZion Live Park Amphitheatre, Israel

Jul 07: Sofia Universiada Hall, Bulgaria

Aug 02: Santiago Teatro Caupolican, Chile

Aug 07: Sao Paulo Espaco Das Americas, Brazil

Aug 12: Brasilia Net Live, Brazil

Aug 13: Fortaleza Siara Hall, Brazil

Aug 20: Ascuncion Independiente, Paraguay

Aug 22: Buenos Aires Luna Park, Argentina