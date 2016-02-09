Megadeth could re-record classic hits

Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine says he’s considering re-recording the band’s biggest hits with the current lineup.

Asked whether he’d given any thought to re-recording 1985 debut Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good with bassist Dave Ellefson, drummer Chris Adler and lead guitarist Kiko Loureiro, the frontman says that isn’t on the cards.

But he did say he could be tempted to capture some of the band’s classic songs with the fresh lineup.

Mustaine tells Musik Universe: “If I did go back and record any old songs, it would probably be like a brand new interpretation of our greatest hits, because I think that focusing on any one record and showing an interpretation of all of our great songs by a new lineup would be more exciting.

“You never know. We might do that.”

Megadeth released 15th album Dystopia last month. It was the first album to feature Lamb Of God’s Adler and Angra’s Loureiro, who replaced Shawn Drover and Chris Broderick after the pair left in 2014.

Megadeth launch a North American tour this month before a string of European and South American dates.

Feb 20: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Feb 21: Houston Bayou Music Center, TX

Feb 23: Denver The Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Feb 24: Salt Lake City The Complex, CT

Feb 26: Las Vegas The Pearl, NV

Feb 27: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, NZ

Feb 28: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA

Feb 29: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Mar 02: Honolulu The Republik, HI

Mar 03: Honolulu The Republik, HI

Mar 05: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, BC

Mar 06: Calgary Grey Eagle Resort, AB

Mar 08: Dawson Creek Encana Events Centre, BC

Mar 09: Edmonton Rexall Place, AB

Mar 10: Moose Jaw Mosaic Place, SK

Mar 13: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Mar 15: Niagara Falls The Rapids Theatre, NY

Mar 16: New York Terminal 5, NY

Mar 17: New York Terminal 5, NY

Mar 19: Bethlehem Sands Bethlehem Event Center, PA

Mar 20: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Mar 21: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Mar 23: Bangor Cross Insurance Center, ME

Mar 24: Quebec Centre Videotron, QC

Apr 28: San Juan Coliseo de Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico

Apr 30: Ft Myers Fort Rock At Jetblue Park, FL

May 01: Jacksonville Rockville At Metropolitan Park, FL

May 07: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 22: Schaghticoke Rock ‘n Derby, NY

May 26: Sioux Falls Badlands Pawn, SD

May 27: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

May 29: San Antonio River City Rockfest, TX

Jun 02: Milan Gods Of Metal, Italy

Jun 03: Bologna Estragon, Italy

Jun 05: Nijmegen FortaRock, The Netherlands

Jun 07: Lodz Power Festival, Poland

Jun 09: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 10: Download Festival, France

Jun 11: Download Festival, UK

Jun 14: Groningen Oosterport, Netherlands

Jun 15: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland

Jun 16: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 17-19: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 22: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Germany

Jun 23: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Jun 24: Copenhagen Copenhall, Denmark

Jun 25: Halden Tons Of Rock, Norway

Jun 28: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Jun 29: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Jun 30: Munich Backstage, Germany

Jul 02: Rishon LeZion Live Park Amphitheatre, Israel

Jul 07: Sofia Universiada Hall, Bulgaria

Aug 02: Santiago Teatro Caupolican, Chile

Aug 07: Sao Paulo Espaco Das Americas, Brazil

Aug 12: Brasilia Net Live, Brazil

Aug 13: Fortaleza Siara Hall, Brazil

Aug 20: Ascuncion Independiente, Paraguay

Aug 22: Buenos Aires Luna Park, Argentina