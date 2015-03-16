Menza wishes Chris Adler luck with Megadeth

Former Megadeth drummer Nick Menza appears to believe Lamb Of God’s Chris Adler will be behind the kit for the band’s 15th album.

He’s posted a video light-heartedly applying for a job with Adler’s band – and wishing him luck with Dave Mustaine’s outfit.

Speculation has increased in recent days over who’ll replace Chris Broderick and Shawn Drover in Megadeth, after they both quit within hours of each other in November.

Menza – who at one point seemed to be in line for a return – posted his video on YouTube last night and said: “Well, since Adler is playing on the new Megadeth album, do I get to play on Lamb of God new album? I’m down for it. Chris, you rock! One of my favourite drummers. Good luck bro…”

It’s believed that, if Adler does appear on the follow-up to 2013’s Super Collider, he won’t take part in any related touring duties, but return to Lamb Of God instead. He was last year associated with replacing Joey Jordison in Slipknot, but the rumours turned out to be untrue.

The stories connecting him with Megadeth also suggest Brazilian guitarist Kiko Loureiro of Angra is recording with Mustaine. The resulting album is expected later this year.