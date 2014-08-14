Lamb Of God Adler keeps Slipknot silence

Lamb Of God drummer Chris Adler has refused to confirm or deny speculation that he’s the man behind the kit on new Slipknot track The Negative One.

Corey Taylor and co last week launched their first original song in six years, but remained silent over who was playing in place of sacked sticksman Joey Jordison. Online discussion soon focused on the fact the drumming style bore similarities to Adler’s – but he won’t open up on the subject.

He tells ABC News: “You know, I listened to it and I thought it sounded a little bit like me too. At the moment I just don’t recall doing it.”

And he adds: “Right now I think silence is golden. I don’t think those guys need me, or need me talking about it. I’m getting texts, emails and phone calls about it – but for the moment I don’t know anything about it.”

Earlier this month frontman Taylor told fans to be patient over details of their fifth album – their first since the death of bassist Paul Gray – saying: “Trust me. When the time is right we’ll give you the answers you need. That’s the way it is.”