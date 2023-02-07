Megadeth are doing a special livestream show from one of the world's most famous arenas

Thrash metal titans Megadeth have announced a special livestream event that'll be taking place later this month from one of the world's most famous arenas.

They Only Come Out at Night - Live at Budokan will stream live from Tokyo, Japan's historic Budokan venue on Monday February 27, at 6pm JST (or 9am GMT), before being available on demand from Tuesday February 28 at 7.30am GMT to Thursday March 2 at 7.30am GMT. Tickets to watch the livestream are available now from https://driift.link/Megadeth (opens in new tab).

The show will mark the heavy metal icons' first ever show at the Budokan.

“To all our fans and friends in Japan!" says Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine in a statement accompanying the announcement. "I am so excited to return to and to finally play the world famous Budokan. Be part of history, and I’ll see you there!”

According to a press release, fans that buy tickets for the livestream "will be treated to virtual VIP access to the band as part of Megadeth's entourage. Follow the band as they land in Japan and go sightseeing and explore the beauty of the country, all leading into the band’s live performance at the world’s famous Budokan."

Last year, Dave Mustaine spoke to Metal Hammer about latest Megadeth album The Sick, The Dying...And The Dead! and his health following his battle with cancer before the pandemic.

“I’m excited now, probably more excited than I’ve been in a long time,” the frontman stated. “There is a musical renaissance going on inside me. I feel strong. I don’t feel like I did when I was in my 20s, but for a 60-year-old guy with a broken neck who had cancer not long ago? I feel pretty fucking good.”