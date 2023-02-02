Megadeth announce European summer tour

Megadeth have announced a run of European tour dates for this coming summer.

The thrash icons will play a number of headline shows around scheduled festival appearances, including a headline slot at Bloodstock Open Air in August.

That same month, they also appear at Wacken Open Air and Summer Breeze Fesstival in Germany, Leyendas del Rock Festival in Spain, Dynamo Open Air in the Netherlands and the Riverside Festival in Switzerland.

Before the shows in Europe, Megadeth play two shows in Japan this month and are on the bill for three Knotfest events in Australia. They also currently have two US dates scheduled in the run-up to their European jaunt.

Dave Mustaine and co released their 16th album, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! last year.

Metal Hammer said the album "showcases a depth and a compositional brilliance that’s rooted in this line-up’s uncanny ability to reimagine Megadeth’s iconic sound in a fresh and compelling way. All the elements that people love about the band – the scorching riffs, the striking technicality and the brawling, speed metal tempos – are here in spades."

27 Feb: Budokan, Tokyo, Japan

28 Feb: Osaka Grand Cube, Osaka, Japan

24 Mar: Flemington Racecourse, Knotfest Melbourne, Australia

25 Mar: Centennial Park, Knotfest Sydney, Australia

25 Feb: Showgrounds, Knotfest Brisbane, Australia

31 Mar: WestWorld, Arizona Bike Week, Scottsdale, AZ

16 Jul: Ohio State Reformatory, Inkcarceration Festival, Mansfield, OH

23 Jul: Spodek, Katowice, Poland

26 Jul: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds Sea Arena, Tallinn, Estonia

31 Jul: Annexet, Stockholm, Sweden

02 Aug: Smukfest 2023, Skanderborg Dyrehave, Denmark

04 Aug: Wacken Open Air, Wacken, Germany

10 Aug: Leyendas del Rock Festival, Alicante, Spain

13 Aug: Bloodstock Open Air, Catton Park, Walton on Trent, UK

16 Aug: Summer Breeze 2023, Dinkelsbuehl Airfield, Germany

17 Aug: Enteria Arena, Pardubice, Czech Republic

19 Aug: Dynamo Open Air, Eindhoven, Netherlands

22 Aug: Olympica, Paris, France

25 Aug: Riverside Festival, Aarburg, Switzerland