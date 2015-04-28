McBrain, Drover, Mangini drum up golf initiative

Rock fans are being given the opportunity to win a round of golf with Iron Maiden’s Nicko McBrain, Act Of Defiance’s Shawn Drover and Dream Theater’s Mike Mangini.

The Golf Rocks event will be held at Southern Hills Plantation Club, Florida on May 23 and an auction has been set up for those looking to hit the fairway with one of the drummers.

Successful bidders will also be treated to lunch, dinner and pick up a selection of merchandise.

For more information and to enter, visit the Golf Rocks website.

Maiden have postponed plans to record their 16th album while frontman Bruce Dickinson recovers from cancer treatment, while Drover is working with his former Megadeth bandmate Chris Broderick on Act Of Defiance’s debut album.

Meanwhile, Mangini’s Dream Theater will play at this year’s TeamRock-sponsored Ramblin’ Man Fair on July 25 and 26.