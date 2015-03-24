Dickinson still on course for full cancer recovery

Iron Maiden say singer Bruce Dickinson has been given a further positive update on his cancer status – and a full recovery is still the most likely outcome.

The band confirmed in February that their frontman had cancer and that he’d been through a seven-week course of treatment after a tumour was found on his tongue.

Now after a consultation with specialists, he’s been told he’s still on course to get back to full health – although the recovery period will take a few more months at least.

Maiden say: “Over the last few days, Bruce has been to see his specialists and following examinations, including visual, we’re delighted to update everyone that the situation remains extremely optimistic for a full recovery.

“We will still not have final confirmation that the cancer has been completely eradicated until Bruce can have an MRI scan in May, as previously advised in Rod’s recent message to the fans on this site, and the period to full recovery will continue for a few months yet.”

The metal icon celebrated the good news by visiting friends.

The band add: “Typically, Bruce’s immediate reaction to the specialists’ good news was to be as active as feasibly possible, taking in a couple of visits to the Maiden office, one to the Hybrid Air Vehicle hangar to see latest progress, and a brief trip to his local pub, much to the surprise and delight of all his friends there.”

Iron Maiden said this month that they have put all plans – including those for a new album – on hold until Dickinson has his next MRI scan.