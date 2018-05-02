MC5 announce UK and European tour dates

The MC5 have announced the UK and European legs of their Kick Out the Jams: 50th Anniversary Tour. The line-up features original MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer, plus Soundgarden's Kim Thayil, Fugazi's Brendan Canty, King’s X bassist Dug Pinnick, Marcus Durant frontman Zen Guerrilla, Don Was and Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron.

"This band will rip your head off," says Kramer. "It’s real, raw, sweaty, total energy rock and roll, like a bunch of 40-to-70-year-old ‘punks on a meth power trip.’ I’m not interested in a note-for-note reproduction of a record you’ve known your entire life. The world has lived with these songs burned in amber for half a century, so we’re going for an energy blast to end all. Let’s bring the monster back to life with supremely talented musicians who will interpret it in their own unique ways.”

“The message of the MC5 has always been the sense of possibilities: a new music, a new politics, a new lifestyle,” he continues. "Today, there is a corrupt regime in power, an endless war thousands of miles away, uncontrollable violence wracking my country — it’s becoming less and less clear if we’re talking about 1968 or 2018.

"I’m compelled to share this music I created with my brothers 50 years ago. My goal is that the audience leaves these shows mesmerised by the positive power of rock music. I’ve come to accept that we were a dangerous band. The music we made at that time represented something that said — we are part of a tribe, we are part of a bigger movement — and apparently it still represents that."

The tour kicks off with four festival dates in Europe in June and July before recommencing on September 5 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. After a long US run, the tour heads to The UK in November before heading back to mainland Europe.

