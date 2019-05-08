Mayhem announce new album and European tour

Mayhem have revealed that they’ll release their sixth album later this year.

There’s no title yet, but it will launch on October 25 after the band signed a new deal with Century Media.

Mayhem say in a statement: “Once again, Mayhem is writing a new chapter in its 35-year history. We are excited to now have joined forces with Century Media and are eager to see what this partnership can do for us both in the future."

To coincide with the album news, Mayhem have also announced that they’ll head out on tour across Europe this coming winter with special guests Gaahls Wyrd and Gost.

The run of 20 shows will get under way in Nijmegen on October 31 and conclude with a set in Gothenburg on November 30.

Find a full list of dates below.

Jonas Åkerlund’s true-crime horror film Lords Of Chaos, which is about Mayhem's turbulent and controversial early days, will be released on Blu-ray on July 22 via Arrow Video.

Lords of Chaos stars Rory Culkin, Emory Cohen, Jack Kilmer, Sky Ferreira and Valter Skarsgård.

Lords Of Chaos

Jonas Åkerlund’s true-crime horror film about Norwegian band Mayhem will be released on Blu-ray this summer and is a must-watch for black metal fans.View Deal

Mayhem 2019 European tour

Oct 31: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands

Nov 01: Leiden Gebr De Nobel, Netherlands

Nov 05: Paris La Machine Du Moulin Rouge, France

Nov 06: Rennes L’etage, France

Nov 07: Toulouse Metronum, France

Nov 10: Lyon CCO, France

Nov 12: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy

Nov 14: Vienna Szene, Austria

Nov 15: Prague Meet Factory, Czech Republic

Nov 16: Berlin Astra, Germany

Nov 17: Lille Tyrant Fest, France

Nov 19: Kassel Musik Theater 130BPM, Germany

Nov 21: Mannheim MS Connextion Complex, Germany

Nov 22: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium

Nov 23: Oberhausen Turbinehalle, Germany

Nov 24: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Nov 26: Tampere Pakkahuone, Finland

Nov 27: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland

Nov 29: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben, Sweden

Nov 30: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden