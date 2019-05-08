Mayhem announce new album and European tour

Mayhem have revealed that they’ll release their sixth album later this year.
There’s no title yet, but it will launch on October 25 after the band signed a new deal with Century Media.
Mayhem say in a statement: “Once again, Mayhem is writing a new chapter in its 35-year history. We are excited to now have joined forces with Century Media and are eager to see what this partnership can do for us both in the future."
To coincide with the album news, Mayhem have also announced that they’ll head out on tour across Europe this coming winter with special guests Gaahls Wyrd and Gost.
The run of 20 shows will get under way in Nijmegen on October 31 and conclude with a set in Gothenburg on November 30.
Find a full list of dates below.
Jonas Åkerlund’s true-crime horror film Lords Of Chaos, which is about Mayhem's turbulent and controversial early days, will be released on Blu-ray on July 22 via Arrow Video.
Lords of Chaos stars Rory Culkin, Emory Cohen, Jack Kilmer, Sky Ferreira and Valter Skarsgård.
Mayhem 2019 European tour
Oct 31: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands
Nov 01: Leiden Gebr De Nobel, Netherlands
Nov 05: Paris La Machine Du Moulin Rouge, France
Nov 06: Rennes L’etage, France
Nov 07: Toulouse Metronum, France
Nov 10: Lyon CCO, France
Nov 12: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy
Nov 14: Vienna Szene, Austria
Nov 15: Prague Meet Factory, Czech Republic
Nov 16: Berlin Astra, Germany
Nov 17: Lille Tyrant Fest, France
Nov 19: Kassel Musik Theater 130BPM, Germany
Nov 21: Mannheim MS Connextion Complex, Germany
Nov 22: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium
Nov 23: Oberhausen Turbinehalle, Germany
Nov 24: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Nov 26: Tampere Pakkahuone, Finland
Nov 27: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland
Nov 29: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben, Sweden
Nov 30: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden