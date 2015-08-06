Cavalera slams ‘sad’ Sepultura

Max Cavalera says his former band Sepultura has turned to “shit” – and it’s sad to see.

He left the band acrimoniously in 1996 – and although he admits he’s never listened to their work since then, he says he’s only heard negative comments about the Derrick Green-fronted outfit.

Cavalera tells Sticks For Stones: “I don’t give a shit about Sepultura or what they’re doing – I just heard from fans that people don’t like their albums.

“They’re shitty, and the band’s just going down and down. It’s just so sad to see a band that was so important and special in the 90s turn to shit like that so fast.”

He continues: “I’m proud of what I did with them. We did great records and we did cool stuff, and that’s there forever. I’ll leave it at that.”

The comments echo those of drummer brother Igor, who quit Sepultura in 2006, and recently said he found it difficult watching the current lineup. He added: “The little thing that bugs me is that I think they’re deteriorating the brand of Sepultura by doing tours and continuing without me and Max.”

Last year, Green hit back at Cavalera’s claim that Sepultura wouldn’t make another album, calling it “high school gossip. The band play Bloodstock this weekend, followed by dates in England and Ireland and a four-date tour in November, as part of their 30th anniversary celebrations.

Cavalera’s supergroup Killer Be Killed will release their second album next year, while Soulfly release 10th album Archangel on August 14. They’re currently on tour across North America.