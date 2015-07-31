Killer Be Killed add Koller to lineup

Max Cavalera has confirmed Converge drummer Ben Koller as a permanent member of supergroup Killer Be Killed.

He joins The Dillinger Escape Plan frontman Greg Puciato and Mastodon’s Troy Sanders in the lineup, replacing ex The Mars Volta sticksman Dave Elitch, who recorded with the band last year.

Cavalera tells WallOfSound: “We introduced Ben at Soundwave Festival and asked him to be part of the group. He’s such a great drummer and musician.”

He adds of plans to record a second album: “I’m not writing yet – I don’t write on the road. I’ve got some ideas, though. We’re going to make a kick-ass record.”

The veteran frontman revealed to Metal Hammer earlier this month that a follow-up to Killer Be Killed’s self-titled debut was in the works.

Meanwhile, Cavalera’s Soulfly have released a lyric video for their track Sodomites, taken from 10th album Archangel, set for launch on August 14 via Nuclear Blast. The song features Todd Jones of Nails in a guest role.

