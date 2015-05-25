Sepultura legacy diluted, says Igor Cavalera

Founding Sepultura drummer Igor Cavalera says the current lineup is “deteriorating the brand” by continuing without him and his brother Max.

While proud of everything he and Max achieved with the band before Max left in 1996 and he walked away 10 years later, Igor says it’s tough to see the band continue with vocalist Derrick Green and drummer Eloy Casagrande in their places.

Cavalera – who now plays with Max in Cavalera Conspiracy – tells AntiHero: “It’s tough, because, of course, we’re super proud of everything we’ve done with Sepultura. The little thing that bugs me is that I think they’re deteriorating the brand itself of Sepultura with fans by doing the tours and continuing without me and Max being there. So it’s tough. But at the same time, there’s nothing that we can do about it. We’ve gotta do what we do and keep playing.”

On the chances of a reunion of Sepultura’s classic lineup, Igor adds: “I don’t know if, in the future, we’re eventually gonna do the reunion. Right now, what I can say is me and Max are having a blast doing what we do with Cavalera Conspiracy and also playing songs that we wrote when we were kids, like Troops Of Doom and stuff like that, so I don’t really see that we really need the reunion thing.

“For me, my personal reunion is me and Max – that’s the core of the whole thing. That’s how we started this whole thing and how we’re gonna finish.”

Sepultura’s current line up play Bloodstock’s main stage on August 9, before shows at at Dublin Academy the following night and Chester Live Rooms on August 11.