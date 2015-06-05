Sepultura line up UK winter tour

Sepultura have announced a four-date winter UK tour.

The Brazilian metal icons are already lined up to play Bloodstock on August 9, with shows in Dublin and Chester in the days after.

And they’ve now confirmed a short run of November dates, staring in Manchester on November 17, as part of their 30th anniversary celebrations.

Vocalist Derrick Green says: “We will be playing songs that we normally don’t perform so all you hardcore fans will not want to miss the surprises. Come join us and be a part of this special moment in our career. We look forward to seeing you all there.”

Sepultura have also announced they’ll release digital single Sepultura Under My Skin on Sunday (June 7). It can be pre-ordered now via iTunes.

SEPULTURA WINTER UK TOUR 2015

Nov 17: Manchester Club Academy

Nov 18: Glasgow Classic Grand

Nov 19: Bristol Marble Factory

Nov 20: London Electric Ballroom