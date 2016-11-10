Mastodon's Brann Dailor on joining Seth Meyers house band

Mastodon drummer Brann Dailor says his guest stint as the house drummer on Seth Meyers’ TV show took him out of his comfort zone.

Dailor filled in on drums with the 8G band on Late Night With Seth Meyers earlier this year and he says that while it required discipline on his part, he did cut loose a little when the cameras were off.

Dailor tells Metal Hammer: “I loved that. I was kind of nervous at first, the first show was nerve-wracking because I’ve never done anything like that. With Mastodon it’s one song – one you know. But this, you play the theme and you write the little bits for people to walk on and you write everything that day.

“You know, they play a couple of seconds before, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, Bernie Sanders.’ You do your thing and wait for him to sit down before you end it.

“It was a really cool experience. The people on that show are cool people. It was a lot of fun to do something way out of my comfort zone.”

Asked how he set about writing his parts for the show, Dailor adds: “Keep it simple and do your thing. There’s no reason to get crazy. I had some moments when the cameras are off and during commercial breaks, because we’re playing the song the whole time when it goes to break.

“When they come back, that’s when you end it so in the middle they point at me and I can do a drum solo or whatever.”

Dailor and co are currently working on their seventh album with producer Brendan O’Brien in Atlanta, before moving to Los Angeles for the mixing stage. Expected for release in early 2017, the album will be Mastodon’s follow-up to 2014 effort Once More ‘Round The Sun.

The band recently released a video snippet featuring one of the new songs.

Mastodon are one of the guests on the upcoming edition of Metal Hammer: In Residence on Spotify.

