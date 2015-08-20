Mastodon man teaches guitar techniques

Mastodon’s Bill Kelliher has released an instructional DVD detailing his guitar techniques.

Titled Bill Kelliher: The Sound And The Story, the film goes into the highs and lows of his career and shows how he plays a range of Mastodon tracks, including Sleeping Giant, Hand Of Stone, Ember City, Circle Of Cysquatch, Black Tongue and All The Heavy Lifting.

And he reveals that when he decided he wanted to play music for a living, he had to go all in.

He says: “You have to sacrifice a lot of things – you just can’t be a musician on a weekend. You can’t be anything just on a weekend and expect to make money or to be any good at it.”

The feature-length presentation also includes interviews with Mastodon bandmates Brann Dailor and Brent Hinds, along with Kevin Sharp of Kelliher’s side-project Primate.

It’s available to purchase on DVD and digital download via Fret 12.

Mastodon were recently forced to cancel all their upcoming shows including their scheduled appearance at the Reading and Leeds festivals because of a “personal family matter.” They’ll return to the road in late September.