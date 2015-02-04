Mastodon launch vinyl reissue plan

Mastodon have announced a string of vinyl reissues from their time with Reprise Records.

All four albums released by the band since they signed with Reprise in 2006 will be re-released on coloured vinyl, and a limited edition box set and a 12-inch picture disc will also be available.

The first reissue will be 2006′s Blood Mountain, which will be available on a mix of solid yellow and transparent green vinyl on March 3.

On June 2, 2009′s Crack The Skye will be released on baby blue vinyl and on August 4, 2011’s The Hunter will be issued on a mix of solid white and solid red vinyl.

Mastodon’s current album Once More ‘Round the Sun will be reissued on October 5 on a mix of transparent green and solid white vinyl.

The limited edition box set follows on December 8 and features all of the band’s Reprise titles on vinyl. The set is limited to 500 copies worldwide.

For this year’s Record Store Day, on April 18, a vinyl picture disc will be released, featuring the track Atlanta which includes guest vocals from Gibby Haynes of Butthole Surfers. The track was originally only digitally available as part of the Adult Swim Singles Series. The picture disc’s B-side is an exclusive, previously unreleased instrumental version of the song.

Mastodon vocalist and guitarist Brent Hinds said last month that the band were working on ideas for the follow-up to Once More ‘Round The Sun.