Mastodon in collab with Butthole Haynes

Mastodon have collaborated with Butthole Surfers frontman Gibby Haynes on a track called Atlanta, which is available for streaming now and for download later today.

The fast-and-furious piece sounds more like Haynes’ outfit than anything the prog metal band are usually associated with. It’s the latest in a series of tracks launched by Adult Swim, with two more to come.

Mastodon, who launched sixth album Once More ‘Round The Sun in June, tour the UK starting in November:

Nov 20: Belfast The Limelight

Nov 22: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Nov 24: Manchester Academy

Nov 25: Newcastle O2 Academy

Nov 26: Glasgow O2 Academy

Nov 28: London O2 Academy

Nov 29: Birmingham O2 Academy

Dec 01: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 02: Bristol O2 Academy