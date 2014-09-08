Mastodon in collab with Butthole Haynes

Mastodon have collaborated with Butthole Surfers frontman Gibby Haynes on a track called Atlanta, which is available for streaming now and for download later today.
The fast-and-furious piece sounds more like Haynes’ outfit than anything the prog metal band are usually associated with. It’s the latest in a series of tracks launched by Adult Swim, with two more to come.
Mastodon, who launched sixth album Once More ‘Round The Sun in June, tour the UK starting in November:
Nov 20: Belfast The Limelight
Nov 22: Southampton O2 Guildhall
Nov 24: Manchester Academy
Nov 25: Newcastle O2 Academy
Nov 26: Glasgow O2 Academy
Nov 28: London O2 Academy
Nov 29: Birmingham O2 Academy
Dec 01: Nottingham Rock City
Dec 02: Bristol O2 Academy