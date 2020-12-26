Master & Dynamic slash headphones and audio prices by 25% for Boxing Day

Christmas Day might be over, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t presents still waiting to be unwrapped… thanks to Master & Dynamic’s big Boxing Day sale.

Today, through until December 27, 2020, at 2:59am EST (7.59am BST), the audio specialists are lopping 25% off across their range of headphones, earphones, speakers and accessories. All you have to do is enter the code BOXING20 at checkout to receive your money off.

That means you can save on headphones like the awesome MW65 Automobili Lamborghini Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones, the MW07 True Wireless Earphones, and more.

Please note that the Boxing Day sale excludes gift cards, gift wrap and Monogramming, BAPE, Temi Coker and Away collections.

And don’t forget, if you’re looking for the best headphones on the market, the loudest bluetooth speakers out there or the best turntables, then keep it locked right here on Louder.