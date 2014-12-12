Massacre lose Butler and Webb

Massacre bassist Terry Butler and singer Ed Webb have announced their departures from the band.

The split leaves the future of the death metal veterans in doubt and they have pulled out of next year’s scheduled appearance on Death To All’s 20th-anniversary European tour in February and March.

Although Massacre have not officially announced they have called it a day, the loss of founding member Butler and frontman Webb has led to speculation that the group are no more.

Butler says: “It’s with a heavy heart that I am announcing my departure from Massacre. I would like to thank the awesome fans for their support and loyalty and to those who laboured to help bring the band back from beyond. Thank you as well.”

The band made a comeback in 2011 with Ed Webb taking on vocal duties. That line-up released the album Back From Beyond earlier this year. The split leaves only drummer Mikey Mazzonnetto and guitarist Rick Rozz as remaining members.

Webb says: “After much thought and consideration, it is with deep regret that I announce my departure from Massacre. This was not an easy decision to make but a necessary one.

“The last four years have had its share of both unbelievable times as well as some times I wish to forget.

“I want to thank all of the Massacre fans, those who accepted me as the new vocalist as well as those who didn’t. You guys gave me the desire to work harder than I ever had in the past.

“I also had the privilege to play some of the most incredible shows, do some killer tours and meet a lot of great people along the way.

“I want to endlessly thank Terry, Rick and Mikey for the opportunity to record an absolutely crushing CD and get to tour around the world with them. I wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”