Cradle Of Filth announce new album The Screaming Of The Valkyries – but that Ed Sheeran track isn’t any nearer: “We’re not absolutely sure how it will emerge, but it’s been done”

Stop the presses! Dani Filth has revealed that the next Cradle Of Filth album is called The Screaming Of The Valkyries and should come out in early April.

The Suffolk gremlin makes the announcement in the new issue of Metal Hammer, talking exclusively to journalist Paul Travers. He excitingly elaborates that it’ll have references to classic albums Dusk… And Her Embrace (1996) and Midian (2000), but it’s not all good news. That long-rumoured Ed Sheeran collaboration won’t be on it, as the metal band and the pop sensation still need to agree on when’s best to put the song out.

Check out the full interview with Dani below, then get even more juicy snapshots of 2025’s biggest releases – including albums from Jinjer, Arch Enemy and Halestorm – in the latest Hammer, out now.

Hello Dani. What can you tell us about the new Cradle Of Filth album?

“It’s called The Screaming Of The Valkyries and it should be out at the beginning of April. It’s got elements of everything we’ve done, really. It has a few head nods to works like Midian and Dusk…, especially in the atmosphere and the subject matter. It’s also got a very brilliant production, courtesy of Scott Atkins.”

Is there any overarching theme to it?

“No, I wouldn’t say so. They’re tricky things, concept records. You have to have tunnel vision and you can’t veer from that path. So this is just an album. It’s not an album with filly bits attached, like intros and outros. No guest appearances. Just nine songs. It’s still quite a lengthy running time, obviously. We can’t write a short song to save our fucking lives.”

So the collaboration with Ed Sheeran won’t be on there?

“No, because we don’t want it to overshadow the record. But we are going to bring it out. Originally, everybody wanted us to bring it out to glorious fanfare but Ed’s management weren’t keen on that. We’re not absolutely sure how it will emerge, but it’s been done, mixed and it’s sitting on the shelf somewhere… you know, virtually. And it’s fucking fantastic. But only a handful of people have actually heard it. My mum hasn’t even heard it.”

What does the song sound like?

“Like a cross between Ed Sheeran and Cradle Of Filth! You hear it and go, ‘Oh, my God, fuck me, acoustic guitar, that’s Ed Sheeran.’ Then at the same time, you can flip the coin and go, ‘Fuck me, this is a Cradle Of Filth song: blastbeat, Dani screaming.’ Obviously, he wouldn’t put his name to a technical death metal track and we wouldn’t put our name to a song that sounded like Galway Girl part 2. It’s catchy, though. It’s a good marriage."

On the last album you declared ‘Existence Is Futile’. Have recent world events caused you to rethink that stance?

“Ha ha ha! Not in the slightest. It’s fucking terrifying, isn’t it? It’s a fucked-up world and I guess that statement rings even more horrifyingly true.”

The Screaming Of The Valkyries is expected to come out in April. The new issue of Metal Hammer is available to order now.