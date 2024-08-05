Listen to the incomparable, much-missed Mark Lanegan on the driving Heard A Train, a previously-unreleased out-take from 2004's brilliant Bubblegum album

The estate of the late Mark Lanegan and Beggars Arkive have shared a previously unreleased song from the iconic singer as a teaser for the upcoming 20th anniversary reissue of Bubblegum.

Heard A Train was recorded with producer (and Masters of Reality mainman) Chris Goss during the sessions for Lanegan's acclaimed 2004 album. It's one of 12 songs among the 40 tracks on Bubblgum XX that have never previously been released.

Talking about the original album, which featured guest appearances from PJ Harvey, Izzy Stradlin, Duff McKagan, Josh Homme and more, to Rolling Stone in 2003, Lanegan said, “I got tired of reading stuff about my records like ‘folky and alt-country'. I thought of this as a rock record.”

The limited-edition four LP vinyl edition of the album includes a 64-page hardback booklet featuring essays by Lanegan’s friends and collaborators, including Queens Of The Stone Age duo Homme and Troy Van Leeuwen, Chris Goss, co-producer Alain Johannes, Greg Dulli and Duff McKagan, plus studio notes and photography by English photographer Steve Gullick, including unpublished shots.

It also features album demos recorded by Troy Van Leeuwen in hotel rooms.



“These hotel demo sessions were basically forgotten,” Van Leeuwen said in a statement. “When I heard the news of Mark’s passing, these memories started rushing back to me. I searched through my archive of drives and somehow magically was able to open up these sessions. … It’s a true gift from Mark to those of us who love him and his unvarnished expression of beauty. With every listen, I am humbled and honored to share his gift with you.”

Listen to Heard A Train below:

Bubblegum XX will emerge on August 23 through Beggars Arkive.